Takayawa family determined to develop young Judokas

The Takayawa family who are a household name in the sport of Judo are confident of maintaining their legacy in representing Fiji.

This is after Tevita Takayawa made his Olympic debut 21 years after his brother Nacanieli Takayawa last represented Fiji at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Nacanieli Takayawa says they continue to breed young Judokas within the family.

“Two years ago 2019, my two daughters and Tevita winning the Oceania the year before and now we have another recipient Gerard my nephew and that is the universities high school and he goes there which is preparing him when Tevita finished there are few others that are coming up to take over”.

He says the family is proud of Tevita’s recent outing in Tokyo.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist says Tevita has set the platform not only for the young Judokas in his family but for the country as well.

“Though it didn’t go the way we thought but it was a great experience for him and moving forward in taking all the positives outcomes with the results and all the things he’s learnt is a great achievement in itself”.

Tevita Takayawa attended a training camp in Switzerland last week straight after returning from the Tokyo Games.