Takayawa carries family legacy

Fijian Judoka Tevita Takayawa is carrying on his family legacy in the Judo Paris Gland Slam championship.

Takayawa won his first match against his opponent Malliaropoulos from Greece in the under 100kg division.

He later lost to Netherland’s Michael Korrel in the second round of competition.

Judoka black belt Nemanu Kavuru says given Tevita’s consistent performance, he has a high chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We can see that he is getting more confident and we definitely think he’ll be able to make it to the Olympics in Tokyo.”

The grand slam is an A-Grade tournament featuring number one Judoka’s from around the world.

Takayawa is expected to also take part in the next Judo circuit in London.