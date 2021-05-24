Home

Football

Tailevu Naitasiri to field young team for IDC

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 5:34 am

Tailevu Naitasiri will field a young side for the upcoming Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship.

A number of its senior players have transferred to Suva and Rewa while two are still in their respective villages.

Coach Elvis Mukesh Gounder says this will be a good opportunity for its youngsters to expose themselves against more experienced players.

“We are building a young side now consisting of Under16 players, a few senior and U19 players as well. It’s always a learning curve for all the team so this team I’m building a young side and we’ll see how they go against the senior players.”

Gounder says they are not pre-empting anything instead they’ll take each game as it comes.

Tailevu Naitasiri will open the IDC against Rewa today at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

After this, hosts Nadroga faces Suva at 5.30pm.

The final of the tournament will be held at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 12pm.

 

