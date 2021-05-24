Tahiti to host 2027 Pacific Games

Tahiti has won the bid to host the 2027 Pacific Games.

Tahiti and Vanuatu were in the running to stage the 18th edition of the continental event.

The Pacific Games Council’s 22 members voted in favor of Tahiti’s candidacy at the General Assembly yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch and Heremoana Maamaatuaiahutapu, Minister of Culture and the Environment, in charge of youth and sports, gave speeches as part of the Tahiti presentation.

Louis Provost, President of the (COPF) also spoke during the General Assembly.

In a statement, the French Polynesian Governments said the candidacy file for French Polynesia, carried by Olympic Committee of French Polynesia, was unanimously supported by all political classes.

The statement adds this is a strong commitment of Polynesian public institutions, demonstrating unity.

A total of 24 countries and 4,500 athletes are expected to compete at the 2027 Pacific Games.