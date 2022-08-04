Tahiti next for Takayawa trio

Judoka Tevita Takayawa

Judoka Tevita Takayawa may be placed fifth overall at the Commonwealth Games but he says despite the loss he’s satisfied with his achievement.

The 26-year-old lost his bronze medal play off after going down to England’s Rhys Thompson earlier this morning.

Thompson won by ippon in the men’s -100kg event in Birmingham.

Article continues after advertisement

Takayawa says he’ll not ponder upon the loss but it has taught him a few valuable lessons.

“Feel disappointed but it comes with the sport so that’s what being a sports person is, I’ll just take it today, think about it tonight and ill move on from it after.”

Takayawa says the build-up training in United Kingdom helped him progress this far.

Meanwhile, Gerard and Shanice Takayawa both bowed out in the first round of the judo competition.

The Takayawa’s will now prepare for the Tahiti Oceania Open next month.