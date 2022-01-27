Sports
Tagimoucia Flames win Super Club championship
January 22, 2022 8:13 pm
Tagimoucia Flames walked away as champions of the Punjas Digicel Super Club Netball championship after an exhilarating final against west-based Sekoula.
The side managed to slip itself a 32-28 win this evening at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
The side was down 13-14 at half time and managed to pick up its pace in the final minutes of the last quarter.
Tagimoucia Flames earlier won in the semi-final against Ovalau Lomaiviti 35-33 and remained undefeated in the pool rounds.
