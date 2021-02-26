Tadu to coach Rewa women in Super League

Veteran Usaia Tadu will coach the Rewa football women’s team in the inaugural 2021 Super League competition.

In his 25 years of involvement with local football, the 42-year-old will now stand from the sidelines as a mentor.

Tadu says he is proud to be able to share his knowledge of the game to the younger players and in this case a women’s team.

Article continues after advertisement

The oldest Rewa football rep attended the OFC Senior Coaching Certificate Course last weekend.

Looking forward to the challenges, Tadu says they will take each match as it comes.

Rewa takes on Tailevu Naitaisiri in their opening match of the Super League.

It will be played as a curtain-raiser for the Vodafone Premier League match between Suva and Rewa match at the ANZ Stadium.

Rewa plays Suva at 3pm.

Also at 3pm next Sunday, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday, Labasa takes on Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park while Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park at Sigatoka at 5pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.