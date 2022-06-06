Tabu joins Pro D2 club, USBPA

[Source: USBPA Rugby]

Bourg-en-Bresse rugby has announced the signing of former 7s player Kavekini Tabu.

Tabu has penned a two-year-deal which will see him feature for the side till the end of the 2023 season as a winger.

The 28-year-old initially left the country earlier this year to join La Rochelle club as a medical joker but joins the Pro D2 side for the next season.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nukuilau villager from Navosa was in the Fiji 7s 13 member squad for the London 7s last month.

He was also part of the Fiji 7s Olympic Games squad to Tokyo.