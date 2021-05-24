Tabakaucoro qualifies for next round

The fastest man in the Pacific Banuve Tabakaucoro has qualified for the next 100 meters round.

Tabakaucoro ran a season’s best time of 10.59 seconds in his preliminary heat at the Tokyo Olympic Games today.

The Pacific Games champion finished in fourth place and will feature in round one.

Tabakaucoro went to the Games with a season’s best of 11.20 seconds.

He will be in heat four and running in lane eight at 11:09 tonight.