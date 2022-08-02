Tabakaucoro in action tonight

[Source: Banuve Tabakaucoro / Facebook]

Team Fiji’s Banuve Tabakaucoro will run in the men’s 100 metres heats at 9.40pm today at the Commonwealth Games.

He will have Papua New Guinea’s Leroy Kamau and runners from Canada, and England in his heat.

The lawn bowlers will be looking at adding to Fiji’s medal tally tonight when they battle for bronze

This will be in the women’s fours, where Sheral Mar, Loreta Kotoisuva, Radhika Prasad and Losalini Tukai play New Zealand in the bronze play-off.

This match rolls off at 10.45pm.

Other lawn bowls teams in action will be our women’s triples side which battles Malaysia at 7.30pm and Canada at 3.15am tomorrow.

Our men’s fours meet India at 3.15am as well.

In weightlifting, Taniela Rainibogi is in action in the men’s 96kg class.

Judoka, Shanice Takayawa battles Katie Jemima Yeats Brown of England in the women’s 70kg quarter-final.

In swimming, Hansel McCaig, David Young and Epeli Rabua will be in action in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Cheyenne Rova will take part in the women’s 50m backstroke, while our mixed 4x100m medley relay team will also be in action at 10.26pm.

Looking at the medal tally, Australia still on top with 31-gold, 20-silver and 20-bronze medals, followed by England on 22-gold, 22-silver and 11-bronze.

New Zealand is third 13 gold, seven silver and four bronze.