Rugby

Tabadamu youngster inspired by uncle, Benito Masilevu

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 5:21 am

Watching former Fiji 7s and Flying Fijians wingerBenito Masilevu grace the rugby field and excelling in the sport inspired 24-year-old Timoci Saqanatotokanavuki.

Saqanatotokanavuki is the nephew of former Fiji 7s star and Grenoble winger, Masilevu, currently training with the Tabadamu rugby side ahead of Fiji Rugby’s Super Sevens Series on Friday.

The Savusavu lad says he grew up watching his uncle overcome peer-pressure and the laid back lifestyle in the village to make a name and living for himself in rugby.

He adds seeing this fueled the passion he had for the sport and a motivation to attain his rugby dream.

“I watched him back in Savusavu when I was young. He overcame the village, traditional setting and its distraction to make a name for himself in Fiji and now in France. I’m following suite and hopefully I’ll reach that level one day.”

The former Marist and Gau Kacau Knights 7s player says his family has been the backbone of his journey, seeing the struggles they went through over the years.

Tabadamu is drawn with second-placed LAR Barbarians, Raiwasa Taveuni and Ratu Filise.

The Super Sevens Series kicks-off tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

