Tabadamu to iron out mistakes for 7s Series

There are some areas that needs to be ironed out by the Tabadamu side before they head into the second leg of the Super 7S Series this weekend.

Finishing sixth in the first leg of the series, former Fiji rep Beniamino Vota says they have learnt from the weaknesses.

Vota says communication has been an issue they are hoping to improve on.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our communication is something we have picked up on at the first leg of the series and we are working on that, also apart from that defense is a key area that we are focusing on”

The side went down in the semi-finals at the Uprising 7s tournament last two weeks.

However, their main focus is taking down giants this weekend in Nadi.

Tabadamu is pooled with Raiwasa Taveuni, Wadigi Salvo and Eastern Saints.

The second leg of the Super 7s Series begins on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.