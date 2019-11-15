Tabadamu aims to retain title

Defending title holders Tabadamu 7s will have a good run for their money heading into the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament.

With local rugby giants like Police, Wardens, Uluinakau and Red Rock to play in the tournament, Tabadamu need to come out on top in order to defend their title.

Former Fiji 7s player and Tabadamu 7s Captain Jone Vota says the aim is to come out victorious.

“The players have been training hard and our main as a team is to go out there and give it our all. Our aim to go into the tournament as defending title holders and come out still title holders.”

The side will also feature in the 2020 Coral Coast 7s tournament in Sigatoka.

The 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s will be kick off this Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.