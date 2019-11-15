Tabadamu 7s to kick start the new season this weekend

The 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s is expected to kick start the new season with a bang in Nadi this weekend.

With top teams confirmed, organizers are now trying to get the national sevens Head Coach Gareth Baber to be part of the event.

Tabadamu 7s Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says having the presence of Baber will give teams another reason to step up and play to the best of their abilities.

“Last year in 2019 we were very blessed to have national coach Gareth Baber and we probably will invite him again this year to be part of the tournament and witness some of the upcoming sevens players in the country”.

Some of the top teams confirmed for the tournament includes Wardens, Uluinakau,Police, Nawaka, Tabadamu, Wadigi Salvos, Taveuni, and Navy.

Coastline Roosters of Nadroga, Sorokoba, Bamboo Travellers, Lami Cavaliers, and Red Wings are the other teams.

11 youth teams have registered with the likes of Vatukoko Highlanders, Viria Blues, Fire, West Coast, Red Knights, Koio, Sabeto, Dominion and Aflame Brothers.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park this weekend and the men’s winner will qualify for the 2020 Coral Coast 7s.