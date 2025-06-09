Szoboszlai penalty secures Liverpool 1-0 win at Inter Milan

Source: Reuters

Liverpool shrugged off the absence of Mohamed Salah as midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored an 88th-minute penalty to give them a 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan on Tuesday that boosts their hopes of a top-eight finish.

With the shadow of absent winger Salah’s recent falling-out with head coach Arne Slot still hanging over them, Liverpool needed a positive result, but Inter made it hard for them until a late loss of concentration cost them dearly.

With the game heading for a draw, Alessandro Bastoni tugged on Florian Wirtz’s shirt and the German’s theatrical tumble in the box alerted the VAR, who told the referee to take a second look.

Szoboszlai stepped up and slammed the ball past keeper Yann Sommer to lift his side to eighth place in the table on 12 points after six of their eight group games. With the top eight qualifying directly for the last 16, Inter are in fifth place, also on 12 points but with a superior goal difference.

Curtis Jones got the visitors off to a promising start when he tested Inter keeper Sommer with an early shot, but the Merseysiders quickly got bogged down as Inter’s disciplined defending offered them few opportunities.

