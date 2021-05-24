Home

Swimming World Cup next for Rova

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 18, 2021 4:55 pm

Many local swimmers have been affected by their inability to access training facilities during this pandemic.

This is a concern raised by Fiji Swimmer Cheyenne Rova who recently returned from the Tokyo Olympic Games last week.

Despite this setback, Rova finished third in her heat in the women’s 50 meters freestyle.

The 26-year-old says she was fortunate enough to train and compete in Australia before heading to the Games, which attributed to her performance.

“Having access to a pool or facilities. It is not like any other sports that you can use the land and do some running and throwing. You actually need the water and pool. We could do it in the ocean and do some aerobic work in but it is not that same.”

Rova is now looking forward to the FINA Swimming World Cup in Doha.

