Swimming competition postponed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 4:17 pm

The Swimming Long Course Grand Prix has been postponed.

The competition was scheduled to be held tomorrow.

However, due to the adverse weather conditions, organizers have decided to postpone the event.

Fiji Swimming Operations Manager Trisha Cheer has confirmed the competition will now be held next weekend.

National reps Rosemarie Rova, Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Cheyenne Rova, Temafa Yalimaiwai and Netani Ross will all take part in the Grand Prix.

