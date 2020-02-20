Swimming and Rugby dominate 2019 Fiji Sports Awards

Swimming and Rugby dominated the 2019 Fiji Sports Awards tonight.

Fiji Rugby Union scooped four of the eleven awards while Fiji Swimming Association also scooped four awards.

Fiji Airways Fiji Sevens coach Gareth Baber won the Fiji Water coach of the year award.

The Men’s sevens team won the Asco Motors Team of the Year Award.

Fiji Rugby Union scooped the Paradise Beverages Sports Organisation of the year award.

Jerry Tuwai took out the main award of the night, the Fiji Tattslotto Sportsman of the year award.

Samoa Pacific Games gold medalist Moana Wind won the sportswoman of the year award.

The Administrator of the Year was given to Ben Rova of Fiji Swimming.



The winners [Source: Fijian Government]

Technical Official of the year award was given to Trisa Cheer while Patricia Vosayaco of Fiji Swimming won the Sports Volunteer of the year award.

Other Awards: