Swimmers to qualify through FINA A & B Qualifying Time Standards

Fiji Swimmers intending to secure a spot at the 2020 Olympics Games will need to go through the FINA A & B Qualifying Time Standards requirements.

Fiji Swimming president Ben Rova says instead of relying on the two Olympics quota spot, they want all their swimmers to meet the qualification time.

Rova says the swimmers who will not make the time have other options.

“If they don’t make that time then we also have another requirement which is our Fiji gold times. So they have three different tiers that they have to work towards in trying to make the selection criteria.”

The eight swimmers vying for the Universality spot are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Netani Ross, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova and Yolani Blake.