Swimmers out to qualify by merit

The Long Course Open Nationals set to kick off tomorrow will determine a lot for the eight swimmers vying for a spot in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The nationals is a sanctioned event by the international federation FINA, which means it is also a qualifying event to the Olympics.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says all swimmers have been working hard all year-long and are vying to qualify by merit.

The swimmers will need to meet the FINA A and B Qualifying Time Standards.

Rova says if the swimmers do not meet these standards, then they are required to make the ‘Fiji Gold’ times.

But if they still do not meet the required times, then the best two will be selected for the two quota spots that are allocated for Fiji Swimming.

The eight swimmers vying for the universality spot are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Netani Ross, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova, and Yolani Blake.

The Long Course Open National Championships begins tomorrow at the Damodar Aquatic Centre at Laucala Bay, Suva.