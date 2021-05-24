Home

Swimmers fitness on track: Rova

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 4:10 pm

Fiji Swimming has noted an improvement in the fitness of their swimmers since they’ve commenced competitions last week.

Fiji Swimming hosted their second round of the long course competition at the Damodar Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Association President Ben Rova says exposing these swimmers to more competitions locally and abroad can help mould them to become better athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the last competition to this one, the events are a bit different. But the main thing is looking at the level of fitness, we have seen some improvements and we hope that from now until Easter when we have the Easter championship we will have some better performance.”

The Association is hoping to send at least four of its swimmers to the Commonwealth Game in July.

 

