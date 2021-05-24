Home

Swimmers continue to improvise

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 5:44 pm

National swimmers may have to improvise on training a little longer as they prepare for the World Swimming Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

With public swimming pools still closed, swimmers are left with no choice but to train on land and use private pools for those you can access them.

Fiji Swimming Chief Operations Officer Trisa Cheer-Dunn says swimmers will have to look at other alternatives.

“We can’t choose because of the current situation I believe some are doing training, land based training with gym equipment’s we had being sponsored by last year that was bought for us so we’ve got a set in the west and a set here in Suva where I believe some of the swimmers have started making use of those gym sets”

Cheer says the federation is mapping out plans to get swimmers together.

The 15th FINA World Swimming Championship will be hosted by Abu Dhabi from the 16th to 21st December.

 

