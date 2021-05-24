Swimmers challenged with new criteria

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 27, 2022 12:15 pm

Fiji Swimming has amended the criteria of qualifying for the Pacific Games in order to improve the swimmers’ time.

This has pushed swimmers beyond their personal best, and Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova is confident, the sport will be bagging more medals next year.

Rova says they will be organizing more competition in the coming months, to ensure swimmers continue with this performance.

“A lot of us were 100th of a second off from making bronze times and for us if you make a bronze time, you are guaranteed a medal at the Pacific Games. As Fiji Swimming and Executives, we know we can do well come 2023.”

With the Pacific Games in the horizon, looming much closer is the July Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Fiji Swimming plans to send a total of eight athletes to the Commonwealth Games.

 

