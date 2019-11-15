Swimmers advised to be realistic with targets

Like other athletes vying for the Olympic Games, Fiji Swimmers are looking to qualify to the Games by merit.

Fiji Swimming has been allocated two quota spots to the Tokyo Olympic Games but the eight swimmers are aiming to achieve the qualifying times.

Swimmers are required to meet the FINA A and B qualifying time but federation President Ben Rova is urging swimmers to be more realistic with their goals.

“So what we are trying to do with our swimmers is to tell them look, be a realistic target for B and then obviously go for the A. Because those times are pretty tough and challenging.”

Rova adds the swimmers are urged to focus on their qualifying events and slowly work towards the top.

All swimmers are also advised to continue their individual training and remain focus on their goals despite the postponement of the 2020 Oceania Swimming competition.