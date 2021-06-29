SVA looks to expand

Suva Volleyball looks to include more teams into its association next season.

The association through its revival program roped in teams from the greater Suva and Nasinu area who were seeking game-time.

President Kemueli Naiqama says they anticipate expanding their team base as early as January.

“It took a while for teams to come on board, we have a couple of new teams for this season and we are hoping when we resume next year, we are thinking of accommodating more than 44 teams as we finished off last season.”

Suva Volleyball ended 2021 with the club competition played indoor for the first time after five seasons.

It plans to begin the new season on the third of January.