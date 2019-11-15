Suva Zone One Competition kicks off tomorrow

Dubbed as the biggest zone in Fiji, the Suva zone one competition is expected to feature more than a 1000 athletes tomorrow and Friday.

Twenty-four schools from the wider Suva area including Namosi is part of this zone.

Meet manager Uraia Toribau says since there is a large number of participants the schools are only allowed to field two athletes per event.

“This is the largest zone in the Coca-Cola games, we have 24 schools altogether that’s from the namosi schools , wainimakutu down to namosi secondary school. The corridors of lami to suva and suva to nasinu and we are only allowing two participants per events from the 24 schools. Altogether we are expecting a 100 plus students to be there competing during the one and a half day.”

The competition begins tomorrow at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.