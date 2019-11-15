Suva Zone 1: RSMS takes lead

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 28, 2020 1:56 pm

With the finals to begin in a few minutes time, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School have taken the lead in the boys division of the Suva Zone 1 competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Nabua-based school has bagged 5 Gold and 1 Silver.

Namosi Secondary School sits at second place with 3 Gold and 2 Silver followed by Naisnu Secondary School in third place with 1 Gold and 2 Silver.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile in the Girls division, Ballentine Memorial School still maintain their stance, as they lead with 3 Gold, 7 Silver and 7 Bronze.

Namosi Secondary School comes in second with 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze.

Followed by Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with 2 Gold and 1 Silver.

You can catch all the live action of the Suva Zone 1 meet on FBC Sports.

