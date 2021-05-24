Home

Football

Suva Women secures second win in Super League

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 2:10 pm

Suva bagged it’s second win of the Digicel Women’s Super League thrashing Tailevu 14-0 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Tailevu Naitasi fielded players in primary and secondary schools with three of their experienced players with the Fiji Women’s team in Australia.

Suva while exploiting their opponent’s put points on the board but their coach Inosi Cava feels the team could’ve netted more especially with two penalties missed.

Article continues after advertisement

The match had to be delayed for more than 20 minutes as there was no water in the facility.

Suva led 7-0 in the break with a hat-trick to Sabeta Durilala, a double to Ledua Senisea and Titilia Luveni and Maca Ralagi with a goal each.

Tailevu Naitasiri came in a different form in the second half as the players stepped up with their defense.

This saw a number of Suva’s attempts at goal denied but the Whites soon broke through the defensive line with six more goals.

Litiana Bolanavanua’s individual brilliance saw her bag three goals, Senisea also secured her third goal while Torika Delai and Asenaca Naivadrakula added icing on the cake with two more goals.

