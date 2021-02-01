Home

Suva Women bank on young bowlers

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 4, 2021 12:16 pm

The Suva Women’s Bowling team put on an impressive performance holding off an experienced Rewa side to a 14-all draw during the Hutson Cup yesterday.

Fielding a much younger team, Suva is hoping to bring down champions like Tamavua and Sheraton as the tournament continues tomorrow.

Suva Captain Elizabeth Moceiwai says they are banking on young bowlers to step up as the competition progresses.

“I can say they did well as new bowlers, as our teams consists of two of us older bowlers and the other were just two years new bowlers.”
Moceiwai adds one of the key to Suva’s outstanding performance today was team work”.

“Team work and just keep encouraging so that we can do well for the next game.”

The games will be played on a round robin basis at the Suva Bowling Club.

The final is tomorrow.

