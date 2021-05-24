Suva Volleyball ready to host own Easter competition

The Suva Volleyball Association wants to host an Easter competition in April.

The Fiji Volleyball Federation usually hosts its own annual Easter competition, and some clubs from the SVA have been a part of it.

Suva Volleyball President Kemueli Naiqama says with the increasing interest from clubs, they’re confident of organizing more major competitions.

“We have weekly competitions from now till the end of March whereby we are thinking of having another tournament and another one around Easter weekend. For the Easter weekend, if the Fiji Volleyball Federation does not organize any tournament, then SVA will step in to organize one.”

Meanwhile, the SVA weekly competition continues this week at the LICI Courts in Suva.