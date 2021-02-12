Suva Volleyball pleased with increased participation

The Suva Volleyball Association is currently in the revamping phase and has seen the fruits of its work flourish.

To date, the association has registered 28 men’s and 13 womens teams compared to only 10 men and 4 womens teams in 2019.

Association interim general secretary Semaima Lagilagi says they are pleased that teams are showing interest in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“So the number keeps increasing every week we have a lot of interest from teams outside of the suva- nausori corridor so we are still accepting registration, registration fee is $200”

Lagilagi says the season which began in October last year and ends in April has been one the best season for the association.

The club competition will commence on Saturday.

Police Women are current title holders for the FWCC Challenge Cup.