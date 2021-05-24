Home

Football

Suva upsets Lami in futsal league

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 17, 2022 5:33 am

It was a repeat of the futsal Inter-District final with Suva once again defeating Lami.

The two teams met in the third match of round one of the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone with the Whites registering a 2-nil win at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

In other matches, Rewa thrashed Northland Tailevu 6-2 while Tailevu Naitasiri edged Nasinu 2-1.

Article continues after advertisement

Round two continues next week.

Meanwhile, four matches including one Digicel Women’s Super League and three Digicel Premier League will be held at the ANZ Satdium on Sunday.

Rewa women faces Suva at 11am followed by the first DPL match between Navua and Nasinu at 1pm.

At 3pm Nadroga battles Tailevu Naitasiri and at 5pm Suva battles Rewa.

All four matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

In another DPL match, Nadi hosts Ba at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday.

 

 

