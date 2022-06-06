Suva to challenge Inkk Farebrother trophy

Ram Sami Suva will be regrouping this week to take on the Nadi giants for the Ink Farebrother Challenge on Saturday.

After a disappointing 24-22 loss against Rewa over the weekend, Manager Nem Tuifagalele says they will put that behind to focus on the next task ahead.

Tuifagalele says they will go back to the drawing board to regroup.

“We have four more games to go before we finish off so next week will be a big game for us as we cruise to Nadi so it will be the challenge for us as we head to Prince Charles Park”

The last time Suva faced Nadi was at ANZ Stadium where Nadi defeated Suva 20-12.

Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park on Saturday. Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. Rewa will host Northland at Burebasaga ground in

Namosi will host Naitasiri at Thompson Park in Navua.