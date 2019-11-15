Suva through to Futsal IDC final

Defending champions HLB Mann Judd Suva has booked their place in the Vodafone Futsal IDC final.

The Whites defeated Tailevu/Naitasiri 4-1 in the first semifinal clash at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Deepal Singh scored the opener for Suva while Prashant Chand equalized for Tailevu/Naitasiri.

Both teams were locked 1-all at halftime.

It was all Suva in the second half with goals to Vineet Nadan, Krishneel Singh, and Reginald Singh.

The second semifinal will be between Pasifika Tents, Taxis & Tours Lami against Southern Forest Navua.