Suva Netball focuses on developing national players

The Suva Netball Association is focusing on the Super Grade this season as it’s a training ground for players who have the potential to join the national team.

With the second round of games commencing this week, the association has increased the number of teams in their senior grade from eight to 12.

Association President Georgina Lasaqa says they want to contribute to the development of players in the national team.

“You’ll expect eight grades participating, we have eight grades this year ranging from our minor right up to our seniors and our major grade which is the guys”

13 clubs and 40 teams are part of the Suva Netball Association tournament this season.