Suva looks to break eight-year drought

It’s not over yet for Suva coach Babz Khan as he has another tough task ahead of him.

Suva was first to qualify to the Courts Inter-District final after defeating Rewa 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final encounter at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Khan says he was very proud of the players but the tougher task ahead of them in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva last won the IDC title in 2014 after defeating Nadi 1-0 in the then ANZ Stadium.

The Whites will face Navua at 3pm today.

In the other division finals, Seaqaqa will battle Nasinu at 12.30pm in the Premier Division.

In the senior division, Lami will match up with Bua ay 10am.