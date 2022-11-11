Suva Grammar sets trend for schools

Suva Grammar School has set a new trend for schools, adopting the capping system for its Deans Under-18 team.

Capping is practiced by national teams worldwide signifying a players first international outing.

SGS has given a twist to it, recognizing their first 15s players for carrying the team to the final of this year’s Deans competition.

Principal Iosefo Masivue during the team’s capping last night at Albert Park in Suva says, while they fell short in the final, they have made the school proud for holding on to their theme of character over talent.

“Your composure, dignity and grace at the end of the game made us very proud. Watching you from the sideline and how you handled yourselves, showed humility and that in itself to me is a win.”

Masivue says rugby has helped shaped the character of the players to be humble in both victory and defeat.

The school also recognized the player’s that didn’t make the team during the final due to injuries, presenting them with certificates of participation.