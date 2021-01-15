Suva gears up for demanding season

The Suva Football side is not wasting any time as they prepare themselves for another rigorous season.

The side has so far secure the services of some district players through the transfer window including Rewa reps Ramzan Ali, Gabrieli Matanisiga and Waisake Navunigasau who is expected to follow soon.

Former Suva rep Ivan Kumar has also returned for the Whites.

With these new inclusions plus the current mix, coach Babs Khan believes he has the depth to potentially defend the national league title and the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

“It’s a team game. Anyone can leave but we’ll still have a team. Two left us but we still have nine left from last year and we have the younger boys who were on the bench. They will step up and fulfill their roles.”

Players not turning up for training due to work commitments is the biggest challenge for the team but Khan says this will not impact their preparations.

At the moment the team is focused on their first CVC clash against Labasa.