Suva Football team focus on Ba this week

The Suva Football side is not wasting any time as they quickly regroup to take on Ba in the second round of the Vodafone Premier League.

Following their 2-1 win over CvC champions Labasa last week, coach Babs Khan says another challenge awaits them this week.

“Got a lot of inexperienced players and now we’re are just focusing on this Sunday’s match against Ba.”

The side is banking on experienced players with the likes of Christopher Wasasala, Madhvan Goundar, Jonetani Buksh and Epeli Leiroti to name a few.

Suva plays Ba this Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Other matches on Sunday features Lautoka taking on Nadi at Churchill Park and Nasinu faces Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

Labasa will host Navua on Saturday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva-Ba match on Radio Fiji Two.