Suva Football keeping to their word of investing in younger players.

The Suva Football Association is keeping to their word of investing in young players from Lami and Nasinu this season.

Since Friday the association has applied for the transfer release of former national U20 and Lami midfielder Ravnit Chand.

They have also applied for the transfer release of Lami’s Kalisito Bonawai.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva FA President Ritesh Pratap has said that the association will not be recruiting high profile players as they have failed to deliver.

Pratap adds the association will be investing more on younger players particularly from Lami and Nasinu to further strengthen their team.

Meanwhile, 2019 Vodafone Senior League Golden Boot Award winner Taniela Rakariva of Lami with Matthew Charittar and Vinal Prasad are set to join the Navua side in their premiership division.

Rewa has also applied for the transfer of Nasinu utility Luke Savu.

The player transfer window will close on the 31st of this month.