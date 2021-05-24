Suva final 23 named

The Suva Rugby side has named its 23-member squad for its Skipper clash against Nadi tomorrow.

The announcement was made during the Ram Sami Suva Skipper Cup and Marama Championship 2022 season launch at the Civic Centre Auditorium last night.

Two players are set to make their debut for the team, they are Jonathan Sovasova and Kolinio Bulabalavu.

A few players that were part of last year’s squad include Livai Natave, Joseva Nasaroa and Azariah Immanuel.

In a bid to boost Suva’s 2022 Skipper and Marama Championship campaign sponsors Rami Sami & Sons donated $50,000 worth of sponsorship to the union.

The Suva and Nadu match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform at 3pm.

Team list:

1. Livai Natave

2. Jason Morua

3. Joseva Nasaroa

4. Azariah Immanuel

5. Inia Tukere

6. Kolinio Tamanitoakula VC

7. Rusiate Tuicakacaka

8. Jiuta Nakubu

9. Josefa Vesikara

10. Jone Manu

11. Mosese Nasilasila

12. Vatiliai Dulaki

13. Elia Ratucove

14. Setareki Raoba

15. Enele Malele

16. Kolinio Bulabalavu

17. Mateo Qolisese

18. Ananai Rabulu

19. Apisai Senileba

20. James Brown

21. Jonathan Sovasova

22. Jeke Suguturaga

23. Taniela Sogoniwasaloa