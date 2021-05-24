Rugby
Suva final 23 named
March 18, 2022 5:40 am
The Suva Rugby side has named its 23-member squad for its Skipper clash against Nadi tomorrow.
The announcement was made during the Ram Sami Suva Skipper Cup and Marama Championship 2022 season launch at the Civic Centre Auditorium last night.
Two players are set to make their debut for the team, they are Jonathan Sovasova and Kolinio Bulabalavu.
A few players that were part of last year’s squad include Livai Natave, Joseva Nasaroa and Azariah Immanuel.
In a bid to boost Suva’s 2022 Skipper and Marama Championship campaign sponsors Rami Sami & Sons donated $50,000 worth of sponsorship to the union.
The Suva and Nadu match will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform at 3pm.
Team list:
1. Livai Natave
2. Jason Morua
3. Joseva Nasaroa
4. Azariah Immanuel
5. Inia Tukere
6. Kolinio Tamanitoakula VC
7. Rusiate Tuicakacaka
8. Jiuta Nakubu
9. Josefa Vesikara
10. Jone Manu
11. Mosese Nasilasila
12. Vatiliai Dulaki
13. Elia Ratucove
14. Setareki Raoba
15. Enele Malele
16. Kolinio Bulabalavu
17. Mateo Qolisese
18. Ananai Rabulu
19. Apisai Senileba
20. James Brown
21. Jonathan Sovasova
22. Jeke Suguturaga
23. Taniela Sogoniwasaloa