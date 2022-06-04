Suva expects tough battle from the Blues

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva is expecting a tough semi-final match in the Digicel Fiji FACT against Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka today.

The side knows it needs the win to secure its first back-to-back win.

Although, the Whites know Lautoka won’t come in easy President Ritesh Pratap says the players know what is at stake.

He says the platform has been set with no losses recorded last week.

“We want to retain our title I think winning a title is very easy but to defend a title is hard so I think we will be going to defend a title and the platform has been set”

The semi-final matches will be played at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park today as defending champions Suva takes on Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka at 5pm.

Before that, 4R Electrical Labasa will face RC Manubhai Ba in the semi-final at 2.30pm

The final will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.