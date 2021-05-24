Home

Rugby

Suva development remain undefeated

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 9, 2022 3:47 pm

Suva development team remain undefeated in the Skipper Cup competition after beating Northland 31-12 today.

It was Suva’s game from the start, after being awarded a penalty try earlier and with Malakai Leiloma adding another just before the break to give them 14-9 lead.

Meanwhile, Northland were awarded three penalties on three separate occasions which gave them the nine points in the first half.

The visitors managed to close the gap through another penalty, with Niko Seduadua successfully converting the kick as they trailed 12-14.

Suva ran riot scoring three more tries from Jone Vasuirakuta, Sakiusa Gavidi, and Vereniki Loma to give them the win.

