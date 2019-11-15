Suva Bowling club to begin 2020 season this Saturday

The Suva Bowling club will begin its 2020 season with the Coca Cola national Muni Chand Triples Bowling tournament this Saturday.

The tournament will feature 10 teams with a total 30 players to take part.

Games Committee member Phillip Lacey says the tournament will feature the best bowlers from around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“The competition has been running here for many decades and there will be bowlers from all over Fiji coming to play in the tournament.”

Lacey is also urging the public to come out in numbers to support these bowlers as they vie for the prestigious trophy.

“Anyone who’s in Suva this weekend and wants to come down and enjoy the facilities of the Suva Bowling Club and catch some great bowlers in action, do come down and have a look.”

The Coca Cola Muni Chand Triples tournament will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Suva Bowling Club.