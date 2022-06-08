Suva aims for double title

Ram Sami Suva has a chance to win both the Skipper Cup and the Inkk Farebrother Trophy if they remain consistent and disciplined.

The defending Skipper Cup champions will challenge Nadi for the Farebrother title this weekend, but they are also on their way to the Skipper Cup semi-finals if they win all there next few matches.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the match this week will be a significant one for Suva, and a double title this year would be a nice bonus.

“We have three to four more games to go, before we finish off, so it will be a big game for us going across to Nadi that Nadi won the Farebrother and it will be a challenge for us.”

Suva will meet Nadi for the Farebrother challenge on Saturday with the venue yet to be confirmed.

In other matches, Naitasiri battles Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua, Tailevu meets Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, and Rewa hosts Northland at Burebasaga grounds.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.