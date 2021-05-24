Home

Full Coverage
Surprising twist in Hayne’s sexual assault case

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 2:43 pm
[Source: Foxsports]

There has been a bombshell development in the case against former NSW superstar Jarryd Hayne.

Hayne may not face a third sexual assault trial, with a court hearing prosecutors considering whether to drop the charges against him.

Hayne was expected to learn when he would face a jury again after having his convictions overturned on appeal earlier this week.

Article continues after advertisement

His lawyer appeared before Sydney’s Downing District Court where it was anticipated that a retrial date would be set.

However, prosecutor Isha Fay told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had not yet decided whether a third trial would take place.

The matter was adjourned for a fortnight.

His lawyer also told the court that he would make an application for any trial to be held in Newcastle.

The ex-NFL convert served nine months in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home on NRL grand final night in 2018.

His first trial in Newcastle in late 2020 resulted in a hung jury.

However, following a second in March last year, a jury found the former Parramatta Eels fullback guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Hayne has consistently maintained that the sexual acts he performed on the woman were consensual.

The Court of Appeal on Monday quashed his conviction and ordered he face a retrial.

He also successfully appealed that the judge made an error in allowing a piece of evidence.

He was bailed on the condition he forfeit $20,000 within seven days and report to Merrylands Police Station three days a week.

 

