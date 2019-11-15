Super Rugby training set to resume in 10 days

Super Rugby trans-Tasman finals appear unlikely as Rugby Australia looks to lock in a July 3 domestic reboot, which is set to include the Western Force.

Rugby Australia’s Return To Play committee has been meeting regularly to lay down plans for a new-look competition, while they have been absorbing knowledge from the NRL, who will resume later this month.

Melbourne Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson, who represents the Super Rugby clubs on the seven-man committee, said they’d made some real progress.

RA will give Super Rugby clubs a COVID-19 education briefing early next week, with players set to resume training in 10 days on Monday May 18, giving them seven weeks ahead of a Friday July 3 start.