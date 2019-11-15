Super Rugby season suspended

The Super Rugby season has been suspended after the New Zealand government imposed a 14 day quarantine period yesterday.

The Super Rugby governing body issued a statement earlier today regarding the suspension understanding the New Zealand Governments bid to help stop the spread of the virus.

The New South Wales Warratahs and ACT Brumbies will be looking to play their last game today at Canberra Stadium.

The committee will issue further information on Super Rugby 2020 and any potential rescheduled fixtures in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, Fijian born Crusader’s winger Sevu Reece scored two tires to help the Crusader’s thump the Sunwolves 49-14.

Tom Christie scored first for the Crusader’s before Reece extended their lead with a converted try in the 35th minute.

Crusader’s led 14-7 at half-time.

The Crusader’s made a powerful start in the second half seeing a try from Luke Romano.

The Sunwolves answered back through a converted try by Garth April to bring the score line to 21-14.

It was long after when Reece dotted down the Crusader’s 4th converted try in the 57th minute to further extend their lead.

Sione Havili, Fergus Burke and Braydon Ennor scored the last three tries for the Crusaders to seal the win.

In other matches, the Reds defeated the Bulls 41-17 and Sharks beat Stormers 24-14.

The Jaguares and Highlanders match which was to take place today is cancelled, they were scheduled to play in Buenos Aires but the committee has decided to cancel the game altogether.