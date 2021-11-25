Super Rugby preparation begins for Drua

Preparation for the Fijian Drua’s maiden Super Rugby Pacific voyage has begun.

The team flew off to their new home in Lennox Head in New South Wales last week where the side linked up with the Australian and New Zealand based players.

Team manager Peceli Derederenalagi says they’re eager to take the field in the Pacific Super Rugby competition for the first time.

“Most players have come and gone in the past, hearing about Super Rugby, and for this bunch of new boys to be there it is great and I think they are all putting their hands up and not there to make numbers and it will be a big challenge facing big teams.”

The Drua squad are currently at the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre, where the players will live and train until the season kicks off.