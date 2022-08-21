Successful outing for Team Fiji

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]

Team Fiji has a successful outing at the 44th World Chess Olympiad earning three international titles in India.

The team featured the youngest-ever debutante squad, which consists of Prashant Sarup, Avinesh Nadan, Ronald Terubea, Rudr Ravi Prasad, and Prashil Prakash.

This is the highest number of titles ever for the nation in a single World Championship since 1979.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Open drew the match 2-all against Togo, while Fiji’s Women’s team beat Ghana 2.5 – 1.5.

Other notable matches were Cydel Kabrina Terubea winning against Hiya Ray of Wales and CM Ronald Terubea outclassing CM Al Hassane Wane of Senegal in yet another tactical display of chess.

The next two World Chess Olympiads are scheduled at Hungary in 2024 and Uzbekistan in 2026.